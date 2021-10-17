-
Utility companies estimate the cost of heat this winter could rise 20% across the state, and even higher on Long Island. U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer of New…
A bill that would allow towns and villages on Long Island to seek competitive bids for energy now awaits a signature from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.…
National Grid has asked New York regulators to increase their rates over the next two years. If approved, natural gas customers could see their bills go…
Bridgeport, Connecticut, residents who are ratepayers at United Illuminating could expect to see a credit on their statement in August.The credit would be…
The push to switch from fossil fuels to renewable forms of energy will mean a lot more demand for battery storage. It's just part of massive efforts to…
State lawmakers from across Long Island say they want a fully public power authority. That could happen if a regional utility contract is terminated over…
A judge has ordered the Long Island Power Authority (LIPA) to pay Suffolk County $70 million in back taxes. This is a momentary win for taxpayers and a…
United Illuminating will give its ratepayers more than $46 million in COVID-19 relief, in the form of credit on bills through the end of 2022. That’s…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has proposed legislation that would require homeowners and landlords to provide energy efficiency audits of their homes…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has directed a special counsel to investigate the feasibility of a public takeover of the Long Island water company with…