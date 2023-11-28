Bridgeport approved for party status in UI construction approval

The Connecticut Siting Council has approved Bridgeport’s request for party status as they consider requests for construction from United Illuminating.

UI is hoping to install seven miles of transmission lines on 100 new poles between Fairfield and Bridgeport. The plan first has to be approved by the state’s siting council — and now Bridgeport and Fairfield have a say.

The council, including presiding member John Morissette, met on Tuesday and approved Bridgeport’s request. The virtual meeting was attended by more than 400 people.

“We have a unanimous decision,” Morissette said. “The motion to grant Bridgeport's request for party and intervener status is approved.”

The plan has received backlash from community members, who have cited environmental, economic and aesthetic concerns.

More than 1,700 people have signed a petition opposing the construction.

“Should this project proceed as proposed, it will trigger profound and irrevocable consequences, affecting our local economy, environment and overall quality of life,” the petition reads. “Residents, organizations and businesses in Southport, Fairfield and Bridgeport will bear the brunt of this impact.”

WSHU spoke to Pequot Library Executive Director Stephanie Coakley earlier this month, who opposes the plan. Pequot Library is one of the locations that would receive a new monopole if the plan is approved.

“The towering pole slated for Pequot Library's property will be 75 feet higher than the top of our beautiful red tile roof,” Coakley said. “It will tower over our beautiful building and landscape and be so much closer to the library than the transmission lines currently are.”

State and federal leaders have also spoken out against the plan. They include U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D, CT-04), and State Sen. Tony Hwang (R-Fairfield). Read their letters here.

UI’s five-phase upgrade plan began in 2017. Phase five, which includes seven miles of transmission lines on 100 new poles between Fairfield and Bridgeport, would start in 2025 if it is approved.

According to a project fact sheet located on UI’s website, the upgrades have been proposed to make sure power lines are in line with industry standards.

“The proposed project will help improve the structural integrity and reliability of UI’s transmission system and therefore the reliability and resiliency of the regional electric transmission grid,” the fact sheet reads.

"UI appreciates the community engagement around the Fairfield to Congress project, and we look forward to collaborating with the City of Bridgeport to develop a transmission rebuild plan that is cost-effective, environmentally responsible and cognizant of impacts to all the residents and businesses we serve,” said Sarah Wall Fliotsos, a UI spokesperson.

This article has been updated with a comment from UI.