A federal grant will help train 200 nurses in Connecticut

Connecticut faces a health care professional shortage.

On Monday, members of the state's congressional delegation visited Griffin Hospital in Derby to announce almost $3 million in grant money to train nurses.

The money comes from a U.S. Department of Labor grant. It will be given to The WorkPlace, the state’s workforce development board.

The grant will fully fund training for 200 entry-level nursing professionals. They will be able to pursue an Associate Degree in Nursing or a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) said the state desperately needs more health care professionals.

“Here in Connecticut, we need 3,000 new registered nurses every year, but nursing schools in our state are only graduating about 1,900 new candidates,” DeLauro said.

The state's colleges and universities, the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, Griffin Hospital, iCare, Hartford Health and Connecticut Hospital Association will participate in the training program.

Only 25 organizations in the country received grants. A total of $80 million was distributed.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said the health care system will not function without federal grants, and urged lawmakers to consider that as they work to reach a consensus on the debt ceiling this week.

“Right now we face a potential perfect storm in Washington,” Blumenthal said. “We will not have these grants unless we meet the needs of the nation. Now, I hope America will be aware that training more nurses, providing better health care and meeting the needs of an aging population is not a luxury or convenience. It is an American imperative.”