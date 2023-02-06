Federal funds on the way for the homeless in Connecticut

A bill before the General Assembly’s housing committee would appropriate tens of millions of dollars for a variety of services, including emergency cold weather shelters and rapid response housing for people experiencing homelessness.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) called the funds a lifeline.

“We’re talking here about survival in the warming centers and shelters that are being made available on an emergency basis," he said. "But homelessness is not just about surviving. The solution to homelessness has to involve jobs and mental health.”

Governor Ned Lamont said the money will boost the state’s network of support services, including housing, mental health and employment.

The funds are part of a $315 million package for 46 cities, counties, regions and states nationwide.

They come as advocates say the state’s homelessness response system needs more funding.

Amanda Gordon was one of several advocates who testified before the committee. She’s with a Hartford-based nonprofit.

“We’re finally facing the precipice of decades of underinvestment in our homeless response system," she said. "We need only to look around us to see the impact of this in the rising number of cases on our streets, who are increasingly elderly and young adults with children.”