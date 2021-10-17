-
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut has joined fellow Democrats on the Judiciary Committee to claim that President Trump’s Supreme Court…
-
The House of Representatives will vote on a bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act on Thursday. Whether the bill lives or dies could depend on the votes…
-
President-elect Donald Trump has promised to repeal the Affordable Health Care Act, also known as Obamacare, and replace it with something else. While no…
-
At a post-election news briefing in Hartford on Wednesday, Connecticut Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy says he’s looking forward to some of the programs…
-
The Affordable Care Act marketplaces have led to new research. One study this month looked at the concentration of hospitals and insurance plans in New…
-
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy says the states that refuse to expand Medicaid under Obamacare could see hospitals close. Malloy spoke on Tuesday at a…
-
A group of small businesses on Long Island is urging lawmakers to change a state law that forbids trade associations from joining together to buy group…
-
Two New York hospitals say they still have not yet reached deals with insurance companies participating the state's new health insurance exchange. But one…
-
New York's Department of Health released data on enrollment in its health insurance exchange this week. The data show 26% of young adults are enrolling in…
-
Members of Connecticut's Congressional delegation are hosting events to highlight the Affordable Care Act and encourage people to sign up for the state's…