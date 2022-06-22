© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

New London is home to Connecticut's newest cultural district

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published June 22, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT
Chelsea Neelon
Office of Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz

New London is home to Connecticut's newest cultural district. Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz announced the honor, now bestowed on three Connecticut municipalities.

A cultural district is a walkable concentrated area rich in historical sites and art facilities. Bysiewicz said the New London district includes entertainment, food and all kinds of art.

“So many great things are going on in New London,” Bysiewicz said. “All you have to do is look at some of the construction that's going on, like new housing."

Recognizing the area as a cultural district allows more funding and publicity to bring attention to the area.

"New London is going to be a hub for arts, for culture, for tourism. It's going to be a hub for job creation," she said.

Cultural attractions in the area include the Custom House Maritime Museum, the Garde Arts Center and New London’s Black Heritage Trail.

Molly Ingram
Molly Ingram is working to obtain a masters degree in journalism and media production. She has a bachelor's degree in political science from Central Connecticut State University.
