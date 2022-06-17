Connecticut surpasses grim milestone of 11,000 deaths due to COVID-19

State health officials said more than 11,000 people have died of COVID since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

Governor Ned Lamont said the deaths were another sad milestone for the state.

He also said residents should get their vaccines and booster shots if they have not done so.

The Centers for Disease Control says Connecticut has a medium COVID-19 transmission level.

Stats have improved in recent weeks and hospitals are seeing fewer infected patients. As of Thursday, there were 273 patients receiving treatment — 9 fewer than the previous week.