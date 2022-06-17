© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut surpasses grim milestone of 11,000 deaths due to COVID-19

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published June 17, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT
Coronavirus_SARS-CoV-2.jpg
Felipe Esquivel Reed
/
Wikimedia Commons

State health officials said more than 11,000 people have died of COVID since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

Governor Ned Lamont said the deaths were another sad milestone for the state.

He also said residents should get their vaccines and booster shots if they have not done so.

The Centers for Disease Control says Connecticut has a medium COVID-19 transmission level.

Stats have improved in recent weeks and hospitals are seeing fewer infected patients. As of Thursday, there were 273 patients receiving treatment — 9 fewer than the previous week.

Connecticut News COVID-19Connecticut Department of Public HealthNed LamontBooster ShotsCOVID-19 VaccineConnecticutMichael Lyle
Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
See stories by Michael Lyle Jr.