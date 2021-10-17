-
Governor Ned Lamont has named a new head of Connecticut Department of Public Health — more than a year after he fired the previous commissioner.Dr.…
The Connecticut Department of Public Health says people with wounds -- including from surgeries, piercings or tattoos -- should stay out of saltwater or…
The Connecticut Department of Public Health said it found serious violations at a nursing home in Norwich, where three residents died of…
The former head of the Connecticut Department of Public Health has accused Governor Ned Lamont of firing her in May for discriminatory reasons.Renée…
A Connecticut man has died after he contracted a rare tick-borne illness. The state medical examiner says fifty-five year old Michael Yoder of New Milford…
Update 5 p.m.: The patient at Yale-New Haven hospital, who was being evaluated for Ebola-like symptoms, has tested negative for the virus.Officials at…
A new federal report on the emergency preparedness and response of tri-state area hospitals during Superstorm Sandy says many of them were unprepared to…
Connecticut’s Department of Public Health says the flu is widespread in the state. So far, the state has seen 2 deaths and 142 hospitalizations this flu…