© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

CT attorney Norm Pattis's new client is a Proud Boy accused of Jan. 6 sedition

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published June 15, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT
Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump swarm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
John Minchillo
/
AP
Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump swarm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Connecticut attorney Norm Pattis has defended notorious clients, including conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Now, he has signed on to represent one of the leaders of the Proud Boys extremist group in his trial over the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Pattis signed on to represent Joseph Biggs. He’s one of five members of the Proud Boys group charged with seditious conspiracy for the violent attack on the Capitol in 2021. Federal prosecutors said Biggs was part of a leadership group within the Proud Boys that planned the attack.

Pattis previously defended Alex Jones against defamation lawsuits from families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Pattis has asked to be dropped as Jones’s attorney.

Tags

Connecticut News ConnecticutDavis DunavinNorm PattisAlex JonesProud BoysJanuary 6Capitol Riots
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin