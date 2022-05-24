U.S. Senator Chris Murphy urges his colleagues to take action in response to Texas school shooting

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) , responding to the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting delivered an emotional Senate floor speech Tuesday night. Murphy urged his colleagues to finally do something about the proliferation of guns in the country.

“Why do you spend all this time running for the United States Senate? Why do you go through all the hassle of getting this job, of putting yourself in a position of authority, if your answer is as the slaughter increases as our kids run for their lives, we do nothing? What are we doing? Why are you here?” Murphy asked his colleagues.

“I’m here on this floor to beg. To literally get down on my hands and knees to beg my colleagues. Find a path forward here. Work with us to find a way to pass laws that make this less likely,” he pleaded.

Since the Sandy Hook elementary school massacre in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012, Murphy has been unsuccessful in getting his colleagues to pass stricter gun regulations.

Po Murray founded the Newtown Action Alliance in the aftermath of the shooting that killed 20 children and six educators nearly 10 years ago.

“The thought of these families not being able to see their children right now because they were killed in the classrooms is just heartbreaking and so unfair," Murray said. "There was no justice for the Sandy Hook families and those children for the last decade and I’m very very angry.”

At least eighteen children and a teacher died in the Uvalde shooting, making it the most deadly elementary school shooting in the United States since Sandy Hook.