Newtown Action Alliance

It’s been eight years since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School that killed 20 children and six educators. A new generation of activists have…
Obamacare supporters, anti-gun violence groups and women’s rights advocates in Connecticut oppose President Trump’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.…
Gun control advocates are applauding Subway. The Connecticut-based fast food chain says it’ll ban firearms in its restaurants. Po Murray is with the…
Next week marks seven years since the Newtown school shooting that killed 20 children and six educators. Advocates held a vigil in Washington, D.C.,…
The Supreme Court will allow a lawsuit against Remington Arms to go forward in Connecticut. The lawsuit was brought by family members of nine victims of…
Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke spoke to gun safety advocates in Newtown, Connecticut, Wednesday.O’Rourke appeared at a town hall-style event as a…
Activists and lawmakers from Connecticut were among those at a gun control rally in Washington, D.C., following a House Judiciary Committee hearing on an…
It’s been one year since the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada — the deadliest shooting in modern American history. Bump stocks, which allow guns to fire…
The head of a gun control advocacy group in Newtown, Connecticut, is calling on the Senate to reject Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s pick for…
A Newtown, Connecticut-based gun control group is calling on Speaker of the House Paul Ryan to allow a vote on dozens of pending gun control measures in…