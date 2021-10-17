-
Stratford-based Sikorsky Aircraft will build nine heavy-lift helicopters for the Navy by 2024.The deal is part of the Marine Corps’ goal to build 200…
-
Bridgeport’s Sikorsky airport will commission a $47,000 study of its potential to become the regional airport for Southwestern Connecticut.Sikorsky and…
-
Defense manufacturer Sikorsky in Stratford, Connecticut, will produce more presidential helicopters in 2022 under a recent contract with the U.S.…
-
U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut called for the U.S. Senate to pass the defense spending bills already passed by the House.DeLauro spoke at…
-
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal from Connecticut says the state will benefit from the annual Defense Department budget passed by the Senate Armed Services…
-
Connecticut-based Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. has agreed to settle wrongful death and negligence claims in a lawsuit filed over the 2014 crash of a Navy…
-
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy has signed a bill to keep the Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation in the state until 2032. The bill gives the maker of the…
-
On Wednesday Connecticut lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to approve a $220 million agreement to keep the headquarters of Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation in…
-
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy has reached a deal to keep Sikorsky Aircraft headquartered in Connecticut until 2034. Dozens of Sikorsky employees…
-
On Monday Connecticut’s Congressional Delegation sent a letter to Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus seeking to keep the servicing of the President’s Marine…