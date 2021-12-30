© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Bridgeport's Steelpointe project inches closer with proposed tax cut

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published December 30, 2021 at 2:42 PM EST
steelpointe.png
Courtesy of Steelpointe Harbor
/

Two Bridgeport City Council committees have approved a 12-year tax cut for a high-end apartment complex planned for the city’s East Side.

Bridgeport’s deputy economic director estimated the tax cut will save the Steelpointe Harbor project developer about 40%.

Supporters told the committees that the tax break is worth it because Steelpointe will attract future investment projects. The city’s East Side is also being looked at for gambling sites through the Connecticut Lottery.

Critics argued that the plan does not include enough affordable housing units in the state’s largest city. Rent prices at the 1,500-unit Steelpointe redevelopment site will run between $2,100 and $2,700 per month depending on size.

The full council is expected to approve the deal when it comes up for a vote.

Tags

Connecticut NewsBridgeportConnecticutDesiree D'Iorio
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
See stories by Desiree D'Iorio