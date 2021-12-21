Connecticut's lottery is considering Bridgeport locations for gambling sites

The Connecticut Lottery Corporation is considering at least three prominent locations for gambling sites in Bridgeport.

The Lottery told Hearst Connecticut Media that the new amphitheater, Webster Bank Arena and the Steelpointe redevelopment site are in the running.

Connecticut will have 15 locations, and nine of them have already been set through a partnership between Sportech and the Lottery. Sportech has locations in Stamford, New Haven and Hartford.

The Bridgeport location will be opened during early next year.