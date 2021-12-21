Connecticut's lottery is considering Bridgeport locations for gambling sites

© 2021 WSHU
WSHU | By Natalie Discenza
Published December 21, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST
The Connecticut Lottery Corporation is considering at least three prominent locations for gambling sites in Bridgeport.

The Lottery told Hearst Connecticut Media that the new amphitheater, Webster Bank Arena and the Steelpointe redevelopment site are in the running.  

Connecticut will have 15 locations, and nine of them have already been set through a partnership between Sportech and the Lottery. Sportech has locations in Stamford, New Haven and Hartford. 

The Bridgeport location will be opened during early next year.

Natalie Discenza
Natalie Discenza is a Sacred Heart News Fellow at WSHU. She is a native of Syracuse, New York.
