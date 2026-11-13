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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Five composers. Five American portraits.

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published November 13, 2026 at 12:30 PM EST
Orchestra Lumos
Kelsey Wilhm
Orchestra Lumos

When Orchestra Lumos invited five composers to write about people or ideas that helped shape America, the results were anything but conventional. Each composer found inspiration in something deeply personal, creating five distinct musical perspectives on the American story. Hear an encore broadcast of the world premiere performance of Five American Portraits, Friday night from 8 to 10 on America 250: The American Experience, on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
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Classical Music Highlights America 250
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino