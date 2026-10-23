From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Our people, our history
The people who shaped America are at the heart of this week's America 250: The American Experience. From Johnny Appleseed and Abraham Lincoln to Frederick Douglass and the women who helped settle the American frontier, composers tell their stories through music. Explore the people and events that helped shape our nation, tonight from 8 to 10 on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.