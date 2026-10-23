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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Our people, our history

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published October 23, 2026 at 12:29 PM EDT
An etching of John Chapman, aka Johnny Appleseed, from Harper's New Monthly Magazine in 1871.
public domain
An etching of John Chapman, aka Johnny Appleseed, from Harper's New Monthly Magazine in 1871.

The people who shaped America are at the heart of this week's America 250: The American Experience. From Johnny Appleseed and Abraham Lincoln to Frederick Douglass and the women who helped settle the American frontier, composers tell their stories through music. Explore the people and events that helped shape our nation, tonight from 8 to 10 on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.
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Classical Music Highlights America 250
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino