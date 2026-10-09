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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

We have a winner!

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published October 9, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
courtesy of the artist

American musicians have made their mark on stages around the world.

This week on America 250: The American Experience, celebrate groundbreaking achievements by artists including Van Cliburn, Garrick Ohlsson, Jasmin White and Wynton Marsalis, and hear the music that showcases their remarkable talents.

America 250: The American Experience, Friday night at 8 on 91.1, 107.5 and the WSHU classical stream.
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Classical Music Highlights America 250
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino