From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
We have a winner!
American musicians have made their mark on stages around the world.
This week on America 250: The American Experience, celebrate groundbreaking achievements by artists including Van Cliburn, Garrick Ohlsson, Jasmin White and Wynton Marsalis, and hear the music that showcases their remarkable talents.
America 250: The American Experience, Friday night at 8 on 91.1, 107.5 and the WSHU classical stream.