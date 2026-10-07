From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
A young composer makes his mark
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor was just 23 when his Ballade helped establish him as one of Britain’s most promising young composers. It’s bold, energetic music from a musician whose career would be far too short.
Hear Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Ballade, tonight at 8 on 91.1, 107.5 and the WSHU classical stream.
Tyler Kline is filling in for Lauren Rico.