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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

A young composer makes his mark

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published October 7, 2026 at 12:26 PM EDT
Library of Congress/public domain

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor was just 23 when his Ballade helped establish him as one of Britain’s most promising young composers. It’s bold, energetic music from a musician whose career would be far too short.

Hear Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Ballade, tonight at 8 on 91.1, 107.5 and the WSHU classical stream.

Tyler Kline is filling in for Lauren Rico.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino