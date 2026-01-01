Tyler Kline is a composer and broadcaster whose work spans concert music, contemporary classical curation, and public radio. He spent thirteen years as a host on Classical WSMR in Tampa, Florida, and has been heard on stations including Morehead State Public Radio, WGUC, KBACH, WFCC, WCRI, and WSCS. He is the creator and host of Living Classical with Tyler Kline, a weekly radio program focused on new and recent music by today's composers, now airing on eleven stations across the United States; he also serves as scriptwriter and host for Arizona Encore on Classical Arizona PBS. As a composer, his music has been performed in twenty countries and recognized by ASCAP, the Ohio Arts Council, and the Ise-Shima International Composition Competition.