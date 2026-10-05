From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Pitch In
While much of America’s 250th anniversary has us looking back, composer James Lee III is looking forward. His Pitch In asks what kind of legacy we’ll leave for the generations that follow, bringing together string quartet and young voices to consider our responsibility to one another and to the future.
Tyler Kline has Lee's Pitch In, plus music by Beethoven and Mozart tonight on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.