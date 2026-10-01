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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

The change of seasons is in the air

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published October 1, 2026 at 12:37 PM EDT
Evgeniy Bezkorovayniy
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Unsplash

October has arrived, and the change of seasons is in the air. Alexander Glazunov captures that turning of the year in his ballet The Seasons, traveling from winter’s frost to spring flowers, the warmth of summer and an autumn harvest.
Welcome October with Glazunov’s The Seasons, tonight on 91.1, 107.5 and the WSHU classical stream.

Tyler Kline is filling in for Lauren Rico while she's away in Iceland.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino