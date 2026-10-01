October has arrived, and the change of seasons is in the air. Alexander Glazunov captures that turning of the year in his ballet The Seasons, traveling from winter’s frost to spring flowers, the warmth of summer and an autumn harvest.

Welcome October with Glazunov’s The Seasons, tonight on 91.1, 107.5 and the WSHU classical stream.

Tyler Kline is filling in for Lauren Rico while she's away in Iceland.