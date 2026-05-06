© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Reflective music for the end of the day

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published May 6, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Andrew Armstrong, Artistic Director of New Canaan Chamber Music, and Emily Boyer, WSHU Music Host
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
Andrew Armstrong, Artistic Director of New Canaan Chamber Music, and Emily Boyer, WSHU Music Host

Andrew Armstrong is a familiar name here in our community - Artistic Director of New Canaan Chamber Music.

Tonight, he plays Aaron Jay Kernis’ Before Sleep and Dreams... reflective music for the end of the day, when things finally quiet down and you can just listen.

Andrew Armstrong with music by Aaron Jay Kernis—tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

Tyler Kline is filling in for Lauren Rico.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino