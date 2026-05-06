Andrew Armstrong is a familiar name here in our community - Artistic Director of New Canaan Chamber Music.

Tonight, he plays Aaron Jay Kernis’ Before Sleep and Dreams... reflective music for the end of the day, when things finally quiet down and you can just listen.

Andrew Armstrong with music by Aaron Jay Kernis—tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

Tyler Kline is filling in for Lauren Rico.