Go with the flow of the sea

Claude Debussy wanted you to feel the sea. So in La Mer, one moment it feels wide open, like you’re staring out at the horizon… the next, you’re right at the water’s edge, caught up in the motion.

Go with the flow of Debussy’s La Mer, tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

Tyler Kline is filling in for Lauren Rico this week.