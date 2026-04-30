From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Go with the flow of the sea
Claude Debussy wanted you to feel the sea. So in La Mer, one moment it feels wide open, like you’re staring out at the horizon… the next, you’re right at the water’s edge, caught up in the motion.
Go with the flow of Debussy’s La Mer, tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Tyler Kline is filling in for Lauren Rico this week.