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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Go with the flow of the sea

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published April 30, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
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Claude Debussy wanted you to feel the sea. So in La Mer, one moment it feels wide open, like you’re staring out at the horizon… the next, you’re right at the water’s edge, caught up in the motion.

Go with the flow of Debussy’s La Mer, tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

Tyler Kline is filling in for Lauren Rico this week.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino