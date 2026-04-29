From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Anyone who fights, falls, and keeps going
Ludwig van Beethoven started writing his Eroica Symphony for Napoleon Bonaparte… then tore his name off the page when Napoleon declared himself emperor. The “hero” isn’t one man anymore… it’s anyone who fights, falls, and keeps going. Beethoven’s Eroica—tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Tyler Kline is filling in for Lauren Rico this week.