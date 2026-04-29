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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Anyone who fights, falls, and keeps going

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published April 29, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Kristijan Arsov
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Ludwig van Beethoven started writing his Eroica Symphony for Napoleon Bonaparte… then tore his name off the page when Napoleon declared himself emperor. The “hero” isn’t one man anymore… it’s anyone who fights, falls, and keeps going. Beethoven’s Eroica—tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

Tyler Kline is filling in for Lauren Rico this week.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino