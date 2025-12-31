Ring in New Year’s Eve with a night of holiday jazz on WSHU-FM. At 8, Jazz Piano Christmas serves up standout piano performances of the season’s most-loved music.

Then at 9, Vince Guaraldi’s Christmas Gift to Jazz explores the sound that made A Charlie Brown Christmas a holiday classic.

That’s tonight from 8 to 10 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

There’s more seasonal music and programming still ahead. See the full schedule here.

