© 2026 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Ring in New Year’s Eve with a night of holiday jazz

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published December 31, 2025 at 12:30 PM EST
A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)
A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

Ring in New Year’s Eve with a night of holiday jazz on WSHU-FM. At 8, Jazz Piano Christmas serves up standout piano performances of the season’s most-loved music.
Then at 9, Vince Guaraldi’s Christmas Gift to Jazz explores the sound that made A Charlie Brown Christmas a holiday classic.
That’s tonight from 8 to 10 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

There’s more seasonal music and programming still ahead. See the full schedule here.
Tags
Classical Music Highlights WSHU holiday programs
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino