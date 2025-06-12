2025 Holiday Program Schedule

Thursday, 11/27/25 Thanksgiving

9-10 am WSHU-FM - Shadowglow (NEW) (APM)

This Thanksgiving, enjoy an hour of music celebrating the special radiance of autumn and the richness of the holiday—music inspired by the uncanny fire of starlight, the hopeful warmth of luminaria, the lamps of gratitude we light within ourselves, even the golden glow of beloved Thanksgiving treats fresh from the oven.

1-2 pm WSHU-FM - Songs of Thanks (APM)

Through their signature narrative programming, the acclaimed octet Cantus will weave together stories and songs celebrating gratitude and community. Don't miss this special broadcast, designed to uplift the human spirit and honor the season.

8-9 pm WSHU-FM - Shadowglow (NEW) (APM)

This Thanksgiving, enjoy an hour of music celebrating the special radiance of autumn and the richness of the holiday—music inspired by the uncanny fire of starlight, the hopeful warmth of luminaria, the lamps of gratitude we light within ourselves, even the golden glow of beloved Thanksgiving treats fresh from the oven.

9-10 pm WSHU-FM - Every Good Thing (NEW) (APM)

This Thanksgiving, host Andrea Blain and classical music fans from all around the country take time to give thanks and celebrate one of life's most meaningful gifts: music. It's Every Good Thing — an hour of stories and music to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Saturday, 11/29/25

8-9 pm WSHU-FM - AcousticConnections (WSHU)

The long Thanksgiving weekend is known for good meals and plenty of activities to keep us busy! AcousticConnections focuses on expressing gratitude with, “Songs of Thanksgiving.”

Sunday, 11/30/25

7 am-1 pm WSHU-FM - Sunday Baroque (WSHU)

In addition to music expressing GRATITUDE on this Thanksgiving weekend, it's the kick-off the 2025 Sunday Baroque Holiday Gift list. These are some of the fresh and vibrant recordings of the year that Suzanne Bona hand-picks as suggestions for your holiday gift giving. Each week through the end of the year, you can audition selections from recordings on the list to provide inspiration for your holidays.

Saturday, 12/6/25

8-9 pm WSHU-FM - AcousticConnections (WSHU)

Frosty mornings, wood fires, the first snowfall – those are all signs that winter is on the way! This week’s AcousticConnections has some timely “Winter Songs” you're sure to enjoy.

Wednesday, 12/10/25

8-9 pm WSHU-FM - A Mexican Baroque Christmas with the Rose Ensemble (PRX)

This holiday program features over two centuries of festive Christmas dances and songs from the great cathedrals of Puebla and Mexico City.

9-10 pm WSHU-FM - Festivo AltLatino with Cantigas (NPR)

A special holiday concert featuring the 20-piece choral ensemble Choral Cantigas. This musical performance also includes stories about holiday traditions and cultures. Hear a traditional Peruvian Christmas carol, folk music from Brazil, Spain, and Mexico plus Parrandas from Venezuela and Puerto Rico.

Thursday, 12/11/25

8-9 pm WSHU-FM - Carols, Customs and Candlelight: A Celtic Christmas Celebration (APM)

Listen as host Andrea Blain explores music and customs that have roots in ancient winter celebrations and traditional Christmas festivals. The music features classical ensembles and soloists like Apollo’s Fire and Bryn Terfel, as well as traditional instruments like harp, fiddle and mandolin.

9-10 pm WSHU-FM - Mark O’Connor’s An Appalachian Christmas (PRX)

Mark O’Connor, famous bluegrass fiddler and respected American composer, leads the O’Connor Band and special guest Nancy Ives, principal cellist of the Oregon Symphony, in An Appalachian Christmas.

Friday, 12/12/25

8-9 pm WSHU-FM - Vince Guaraldi’s Christmas Gift to Jazz (NEW) (WFMT)

Vince Guaraldi's music to A Charlie Brown Christmas ushers in the sound of the holidays for jazz fans as well as Charlie Brown fans. Songs like "Linus and Lucy," "Skating" and "Christmas Time Is Here" have become holiday classics and have inspired many a jazz player. Jana Lee Ross will explore interpretations of Vince Guaraldi's tunes by Cyrus Chestnut, Dianne Reeves, David Benoit, and others, and of course, we'll hear from Vince Guaraldi himself.

9-10 pm WSHU-FM - Jazz Piano Christmas (NEW) (NPR)

This year, we present a very special ‘Best Of’ program, featuring some of our favorite jazz-infused piano renditions of the season’s most-loved music. Veteran host and jazz critic Felix Contreras will hand-pick his favorite performances from the rich catalog of cherished Jazz Piano Christmas concerts.

10-midnight WSHU-FM - Profiles in Folk (WSHU)

This is a program of folk and acoustic music for Hanukkah, Judaism’s “Festival of Lights”, along with secular music of the holiday season.

Saturday, 12/13/25

8-9 pm WSHU-FM - Acoustic Connections (WSHU)

With Christmas and Hanukkah fast approaching, there’s anticipation in the air and hope for a joyful Holiday season. And there are “Songs of Hope and Joy” on the radio this weekend!

Sunday, 12/14/25 Hanukkah Begins

7 am – 1 pm WSHU-FM - Sunday Baroque (WSHU)

George Frideric Handel’s JUDAS MACCABEUS (1746) is a three-part oratorio, a large-scale musical form for orchestra and voices. Oratorios are usually on a religious theme, and unlike an opera, they are performed without costumes, scenery, and staging. Part III of Handel's JUDAS MACCABEUS begins in Jerusalem with the celebration of the Feast of Lights in the reconsecrated sanctuary of the Temple. Sunday Baroque's seasonal offerings will include sections from JUDAS MACCABEUS.

1-5 pm WSHU-FM - A Victorian Christmas with David Bouchier (WSHU)

Join David Bouchier for the annual Victorian Christmas Show -- an afternoon of seasonal music and stories about the traditions, myths and entertainments of Christmas a century and more ago.

Monday, 12/15/25

8-9 pm WSHU-FM - Itzhak Perlman’s Chanukah Radio Party (WQXR)

Itzhak Perlman invites you to his Chanukah Radio Party. Join the superstar violinist as he tells the story of the Jewish festival of lights, and shares his favorite recordings for the holiday – some serious, some silly. This engaging one-hour special includes numbers from Itzhak Perlman’s radio-addicted childhood in Israel; evocative songs in Yiddish and Ladino; classical music that revolves around the Maccabee heroes of the story; and Chanukah gems by American folk singers.

9-10 pm WSHU-FM - The Film Score: Music for Winter Holidays (NEW) (WFMT)

Renowned film critic Michael Phillips is your host for The Film Score: Music for the Winter Holidays, an hour-long special devoted to holiday and wintertime movie music. In addition to beloved standards (“White Christmas” from Holiday Inn and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” from Meet Me in St. Louis), Michael shares an eclectic mix of wintry film scores, ranging from “It Happened in Sun Valley” (from Sun Valley Serenade) to Alexandre Desplat’s folk-inspired score for The Grand Budapest Hotel to Bernard Herrmann’s bracing sleigh ride accompaniment composed for the Orson Welles drama The Magnificent Ambersons.

Tuesday, 12/16/25

8-9 pm WSHU-FM - Hanukkah Lights (NPR)

This NPR favorite returns with new stories plus gems from the archive. Hosted by Murray Horwitz with a special tribute to our beloved Susan Stamberg.

9-10 pm WSHU-FM - Welcome Christmas! (APM)

An hour of joyful, classic holiday music from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premier choral groups, singing traditional carols and new discoveries.

Wednesday, 12/17/25

8-9 pm WSHU-FM - A Chanukah Celebration with Chicago a cappella (WFMT)

Join Jonathan Miller, artistic director of Chicago a cappella and a longtime champion of Jewish choral music, for an inspiring and informative show featuring choral music set to Chanukah texts.

9-10 pm WSHU-FM - A Chanticleer Christmas (APM)

The beloved, Grammy-winning men’s chorus brings its “rich, intricately blended sound” (The Washington Post) to its signature holiday celebration. The centuries-spanning program ranges from Renaissance masterworks to roof-raising spirituals.

Thursday, 12/18/25

8-10 pm WSHU-FM - The Christmas Revels: In Celebration of the Winter Solstice (NEW) (PRX)

A celebration of the winter holidays – Advent, the Solstice, Christmas, St. Stephen’s Day, New Year’s and Twelfth Night/Epiphany -- featuring traditional carols, wassails, pub songs, hymns, spirituals, children’s singing games, and folk dance-tunes excerpted from live Christmas and Midwinter Revels stage productions presented around the country.

Friday, 12/19/25

8-9 pm WSHU-FM - In Winter’s Glow (APM)

A winter solstice program, with modern classical sounds for the longest night of the year, chosen especially to complement the chilly, starry nights of the season.

9-10 pm WSHU-FM - Apollo’s Fire Presents Christmas on Sugarloaf Mountain (NEW) (WFMT)

Be transported from Christmas Eve in medieval Scotland to the folk carols and shape‐note hymns at a toe‐tapping Christmas gathering in Virginia in this spectacular special, sharing the spirit and history of Appalachia’s Irish and Scottish roots through music.

10-midnight WSHU-FM - Profiles in Folk (WSHU)

More songs of the holiday season, with a special emphasis on the impending ”longest night of the year” seasonal change, and special instrumental selections designed to lessen the stress and anxiousness that the holidays can sometimes elicit.

Saturday, 12/20/25

8-9 pm WSHU-FM - Acoustic Connections (WSHU)

The winter solstice occurs at 10:03 am Sunday morning, December 21st. AcousticConnections celebrates the darkness with songs about "The Longest Night of the Year!"

10-11 pm ALL STATIONS - RadioTheater NYC presents... (NEW) (RadioTheaterNYC)

Christmas isn’t just tinsel and cheer; it also has a long tradition of ghostly tales. Radiotheatre’s Ghosts of Christmas Past embraces that legacy with five atmospheric stories recorded live at the 200-year-old St. John’s Sanctuary in Greenwich Village. Each performance features a full cast, an original score, and immersive sound effects. It’s a rich, theatrical reminder of how powerful audio storytelling can be. Just bring your imagination.

Sunday, 12/21/25 Winter Solstice

7 am – 1 pm WSHU-FM - Sunday Baroque (WSHU)

Make Sunday Baroque part of your Christmas celebrations when host Suzanne Bona features a sparkling playlist for celebrating the season — beloved Christmas carols dating back to the Renaissance and Baroque eras, joyful Baroque Christmas concertos, and music that evokes the quiet beauty of the Winter Solstice. It’s warm, meaningful, and perfect for creating a sense of calm during the holidays.

1-5 pm WSHU-FM - A Victorian Christmas with David Bouchier (WSHU)

Join David Bouchier for the annual Victorian Christmas Show -- an afternoon of seasonal music and stories about the traditions, myths and entertainments of Christmas a century and more ago.

10-11 pm WSHU-FM - A Paul Winter Solstice (NEW) (NPR)

This year, Solstice Live! warms up the longest night of the year with a taste of the tropics. This one-hour Winter Solstice special brings a starry array of Brazilian guests, including Ivan Lins, Renato Braz, and Luciana Souza, with the Paul Winter Consort at the annual solstice concerts in New York’s Cathedral of St John the Divine. John Schaefer hosts.

11-midnight WSHU-FM - Sunday Spotlight: Snowfall and Candlelight (NEW) (WSHU)

Settle in for a peaceful Sunday evening of music for the season — from shimmering carols to quiet reflections for the Winter Solstice.

Monday, 12/22/25

8-9 pm WSHU-FM - Candles Burning Brightly (APM)

A delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

9-10 pm WSHU-FM - St. Olaf Christmas Festival (APM)

This festival began in 1911 at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, as a simple service in word and song for students, faculty, friends, and family. It has grown to include more than 500 student musicians who share their gifts with more than 12,000 audience members at the four live concerts, with sacred choral and instrumental music from many traditions: beloved hymns, classical masterworks, folk songs from around the world, and African-American spirituals.

Tuesday, 12/23/25

8-9 pm WSHU-FM - An Afro Blue Christmas (NPR)

A very special holiday concert with Howard University's premiere, a-cappela vocal ensemble Afro Blue and special guest pianist Cyrus Chestnut. They perform a variety of holiday songs including African-American spirituals, jazz and pop tunes, and classical repertoire.

9-10 pm WSHU-FM - Christmas with Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs (NPR)

The choirs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges, two of the most prestigious historically black institutions in the nation, get together to present the best works of the last several years. It's a joyous celebration of the school's tradition of singing excellence, with its trademark mixture of spirituals and carols.

Wednesday, 12/24/25 Christmas Eve

10–11:30 am WSHU-FM - A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols (NEW) (APM)

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols is a live, worldwide Christmas Eve broadcast of a service of Biblical readings, carols, and related seasonal Classical music, presented by one of the world’s foremost choirs of men and boys and performed in an acoustically and architecturally renowned venue, the 500-year-old Chapel of King’s College, Cambridge, England.

11:30 am – noon WSHU-FM - Holidays with Heart (NEW) (WSHU)

Hear an up-close live performance recorded in the WSHU Broadcast Center by Christopher Grundy and Bryan Chuan. They are long-time collaborators, friends, and incredible musicians performing a beautiful variety of Christmas art songs.

8-9:30 pm WSHU-FM - A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols (NEW) (APM)

An encore presentation of the worldwide Christmas Eve broadcast, recorded live, of a service of Biblical readings, carols, and related seasonal Classical music, presented by one of the world’s foremost choirs of men and boys and performed in an acoustically and architecturally renowned venue, the 500-year-old Chapel of King’s College, Cambridge, England.

9:30 –10 pm WSHU-FM - Holidays with Heart (NEW) (WSHU)

Hear an up-close live performance recorded in the WSHU Broadcast Center by Christopher Grundy and Bryan Chuan. They are long-time collaborators, friends, and incredible musicians performing a beautiful variety of Christmas art songs.

Thursday 12/25/25 Christmas Day

8-9 am WSHU-FM - Welcome Christmas! (APM)

An hour of joyful, classic holiday music from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups, singing traditional carols and new discoveries.

9-10 am - Christmas with Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs (NPR)

The choirs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges, two of the most prestigious historically black institutions in the nation, get together to present the best works of the last several years. It's a joyous celebration of the schools' tradition of singing excellence, with their trademark mixture of spirituals and carols.

10-11 am WSHU-FM - St. Olaf Christmas Festival (APM)

This festival began in 1911 at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, as a simple service in word and song for students, faculty, friends, and family. It has grown to include more than 500 student musicians who share their gifts with more than 12,000 audience members at the four live concerts, with sacred choral and instrumental music from many traditions: beloved hymns, classical masterworks, folk songs from around the world, and African-American spirituals.

11am-noon WSHU-FM - A Chanticleer Christmas (APM)

The beloved, Grammy-winning men’s chorus brings its “rich, intricately blended sound” (The Washington Post) to its signature holiday celebration. The centuries-spanning program ranges from Renaissance masterworks to roof-raising spirituals.

Noon-2 pm WSHU-FM - Handel’s Messiah (WSHU)

WSHU’s Lauren Rico presents a wonderful performance of Handel’s Messiah with John Rutter conducting the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Cambridge Singers and soloists.

2-3 pm WSHU-FM - Apollo’s Fire Presents Christmas on Sugarloaf Mountain (NEW) (WFMT)

Be transported from Christmas Eve in medieval Scotland to the folk carols and shape‐note hymns at a toe‐tapping Christmas gathering in Virginia in this spectacular special, sharing the spirit and history of Appalachia’s Irish and Scottish roots through music.

3-4 pm WSHU-FM - A Choral Christmas with Stile Antico (NPR)

Stile Antico, the award-winning choir from London, pays a visit to St. Paul’s church on Harvard Square for a concert of radiant sacred music for the Christmas season by the most acclaimed composers of the Renaissance. Hear the group’s luminous blend of voices sing the intricately woven music of Thomas Tallis and William Byrd.

7-8 pm WSHU-FM - The Film Score: Music for Winter Holidays (NEW) (WFMT)

Renowned film critic Michael Phillips is your host for The Film Score: Music for the Winter Holidays, an hour-long special devoted to holiday and wintertime movie music. In addition to beloved standards (“White Christmas” from Holiday Inn and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” from Meet Me in St. Louis), Michael shares an eclectic mix of wintry film scores, ranging from “It Happened in Sun Valley” (from Sun Valley Serenade) to Alexandre Desplat’s folk-inspired score for The Grand Budapest Hotel to Bernard Herrmann’s bracing sleigh ride accompaniment composed for the Orson Welles drama The Magnificent Ambersons.

8-10 pm WSHU-FM - Handel’s Messiah (WSHU)

WSHU’s Lauren Rico presents a wonderful performance of Handel’s Messiah with John Rutter conducting the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Cambridge Singers and soloists.

Friday, 12/26/25 Kwanzaa begins

8-9 pm WSHU-FM - The Sounds of Kwanzaa (KVNO/PRX)

Host Garrett McQueen (Loki Karuna) offers a background on the history of Kwanzaa and its guiding principles, alongside musical selections that highlight the spirit of the celebration. The show features the compositions of Florence Price, Duke Ellington, Sean O’Loughlin, and special performances by Imani Winds.

9-10 pm WSHU-FM - Holiday Jazz with Dee Alexander (NEW) (WFMT)

Dee Alexander brings all her warmth, charm, luscious voice and exquisite technique to this special for the WFMT Radio Network. Accompanied by her trio, Dee takes us on a musical holiday journey through such beloved standards as “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “Coventry Carol,” and cherished spirituals inspired by Chicago gospel legend Mahalia Jackson.

10 pm-midnight WSHU-FM - Profiles in Folk (WSHU)

Our annual show tracing the Christmas story of the birth of Jesus Christ from the Angel Gabriel’s proclamation to Mary, through Christianity’s Advent season, to the Nativity in a Bethlehem manger, then to Epiphany and the march of the Magi, following the star in the East to Bethlehem, to pay homage to the Newborn King. It’s a story that begins in darkness and ends in reaffirming light for all humankind.

Saturday, 12/27/25

6-7 pm ALL STATIONS - The ‘All Songs Considered’ Holiday Extravaganza (NEW) (NPR)

Hosts Robin Hilton and Stephen Thompson set off on another adventure in their annual attempt to throw a holiday party for the ages. This year, we’ve got a very tolerable mix of songs for the season and, as always, some very special guests.

7-8 pm ALL STATIONS - A World Cafe Holiday (NEW) (NPR)

World Cafe revisits special holiday performances from Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, Los Lobos, Andrew Bird, The Bird and The Bee, Pink Martini, Preservation Hall Jazz Band and more. Hosted by Raina Douris, this musical gift will provide a full hour of hip holiday cheer.

8-9 pm WSHU-FM - Acoustic Connections (WSHU)

Christmas is a very busy time of year! But now that the shopping and gift-giving are through, the long weekend is a good time to think about the underlying thing that makes it all possible – peace. Don’t miss “Songs of Peace,” the theme of this week’s AcousticConnections.

Sunday, 12/28/25

7 am – 1 pm WSHU-FM - Sunday Baroque (WSHU)

On this final Sunday of 2025, Sunday Baroque will celebrate some of the greatest hits of the baroque era. We'll also feature recording highlights of the year, including a final survey of the 2025 Sunday Baroque Holiday Gift List.

10-11 pm WSHU-FM - A Mexican Baroque Christmas with the Rose Ensemble (PRX)

This holiday program features over two centuries of festive Christmas dances and songs from the great cathedrals of Puebla and Mexico City.

11 pm - midnight WSHU-FM - Festivo AltLatino with Cantigas (NPR)

A special holiday concert featuring the 20-piece choral ensemble Choral Cantigas. This musical performance also includes stories about holiday traditions and cultures. Hear a traditional Peruvian Christmas carol, folk music from Brazil, Spain, and Mexico plus Parrandas from Venezuela and Puerto Rico.

Monday, 12/29/25

8-9 pm WSHU-FM - Apollo’s Fire Presents Christmas on Sugarloaf Mountain (NEW) (WFMT)

Be transported from Christmas Eve in medieval Scotland to the folk carols and shape‐note hymns at a toe‐tapping Christmas gathering in Virginia in this spectacular special, sharing the spirit and history of Appalachia’s Irish and Scottish roots through music.

9-10 pm WSHU-FM - A Choral Christmas with Stile Antico (NPR)

Stile Antico, the award-winning choir from London, pays a visit to St. Paul’s church on Harvard Square for a concert of radiant sacred music for the Christmas season by the most acclaimed composers of the Renaissance. Hear the group’s luminous blend of voices sing the intricately woven music of Thomas Tallis and William Byrd.

Tuesday, 12/30/25

8-9 pm WSHU-FM - A Thistle & Shamrock Christmas (NPR)

Join Fiona Ritchie for a winter walk along the banks of the River Tay in Scotland, accompanied by music from the Celtic Christmas repertoire. Among restored riverside woodlands, Fiona finds her favorite bench and sits there to reflect upon the scenes of midwinter. The location inspires seasonal tales, joyful songs, and tunes of rare beauty, with guitarist Tim Edey, singer Emily Smith, and more.

9-10 pm WSHU-FM - Mark O’Connor’s An Appalachian Christmas (PRX)

Mark O’Connor, famous bluegrass fiddler and respected American composer, leads the O’Connor Band and special guest Nancy Ives, principal cellist of the Oregon Symphony, in An Appalachian Christmas.

Wednesday, 12/31/25 New Year’s Eve

8-9 pm WSHU-FM - Jazz Piano Christmas (NEW) (NPR)

This year we present a very special ‘Best Of’ program, featuring some of our favorite jazz-infused piano renditions of the season’s most-loved music. Veteran host and jazz critic Felix Contreras will hand pick his favorite performances from the rich catalog of cherished Jazz Piano Christmas concerts.

9-10pm WSHU-FM - Vince Guaraldi’s Christmas Gift to Jazz (NEW) (WFMT)

Vince Guaraldi's music to A Charlie Brown Christmas ushers in the sound of the holidays for jazz fans as well as Charlie Brown fans. Songs like "Linus and Lucy," "Skating," and "Christmas Time Is Here" have become holiday classics and have inspired many a jazz player. Jana Lee Ross will explore interpretations of Vince Guaraldi's tunes by Cyrus Chestnut, Dianne Reeves, David Benoit, and others, and of course, we'll hear from Vince Guaraldi himself.

Thursday, 1/1/26 New Year’s Day

11 am-1 pm WSHU-FM - New Year's Day from Vienna 2025 (NEW) (NPR)

The ever-popular annual New Year’s Day Concert will be performed by the Vienna Philharmonic under the baton of Yannick Nezet-Seguin in the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna. Hosted by WBUR's Lisa Mullins.

7-8 pm ALL STATIONS - VoiceScapes Audio Theater Presents! (NEW) (VoiceScapes)

VoiceScapes Audio Theater Presents! is an anthology of short audio plays - some humorous, some thoughtful, and others with a touch of that Twilight Zone intrigue.

8-10pm WSHU-FM - New Year's Day From Vienna 2025 (NEW) (NPR)

A rebroadcast of the ever-popular annual New Year’s Day Concert will be performed by the Vienna Philharmonic under the baton of Yannick Nezet-Seguin in the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna. Hosted by WBUR's Lisa Mullins.

Friday, 1/2/26

8-9 pm WSHU-FM - Carols, Customs and Candlelight: A Celtic Christmas Celebration (APM)

Listen as host Andrea Blain explores music and customs that have roots in ancient winter celebrations and traditional Christmas festivals. The music features classical ensembles and soloists like Apollo’s Fire and Bryn Terfel, as well as traditional instruments like harp, fiddle and mandolin.

9-10 pm WSHU-FM - The Sound of Cinnamon (NEW) (APM)

What does hygge mean to you? Maybe it means friendship, laughter, or more concrete things like warmth, light, seasonal food and drink. It might make you think of sitting by the fire on a cold winter night, wearing your favorite oversized sweater, reading a book, and sipping cinnamon tea. In the special, "The Sound of Cinnamon," Jake Armerding invites you to experience coziness and contentment with a hygge soundtrack perfect for finding your favorite pair of slippers and putting your feet up.

10 pm-midnight WSHU-FM - Profiles in Folk (WSHU)

A welcome to the New Year as Profiles offers two hours of traditional and contemporary folk music and ritual songs sung and played around the world to celebrate the passing of the Old Year and to greet the arrival of the New Year.

Saturday, 1/3/26

8-9 pm WSHU-FM - Acoustic Connections (WSHU)

The songs on this weekend’s AcousticConnections contemplate the year just past and look forward to, “The New Year.” We’ll hear new ones and some old favorites.

