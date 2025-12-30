© 2026 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

From the banks of a Scottish river to the hills of Appalachia

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published December 30, 2025 at 12:30 PM EST
Mallard encounter along the banks of the River Tay.
Fiona Ritchie
/
Thistle Radio
Mallard encounter along the banks of the River Tay.

Tonight’s holiday music moves from the banks of a Scottish river to the hills of Appalachia.
At 8, A Thistle & Shamrock Christmas invites you on a winter walk along the River Tay, with Celtic carols and seasonal stories.
Then at 9, Mark O’Connor leads the O’Connor Band—joined by cellist Nancy Ives—for an Appalachian holiday celebration.
That’s tonight, from 8 to 10 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
We still have more holiday specials ahead. You can see what’s coming up here.
Classical Music Highlights WSHU holiday programs
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino