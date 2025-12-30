Tonight’s holiday music moves from the banks of a Scottish river to the hills of Appalachia.

At 8, A Thistle & Shamrock Christmas invites you on a winter walk along the River Tay, with Celtic carols and seasonal stories.

Then at 9, Mark O’Connor leads the O’Connor Band—joined by cellist Nancy Ives—for an Appalachian holiday celebration.

That’s tonight, from 8 to 10 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

We still have more holiday specials ahead. You can see what’s coming up here.

