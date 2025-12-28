Festive dances and from the great cathedrals of Puebla and Mexico City

Sunday night on WSHU-FM, travel south for a different kind of Christmas celebration. At 10, A Mexican Baroque Christmas with the Rose Ensemble features festive dances and songs from the great cathedrals of Puebla and Mexico City. Then at 11, Festivo AltLatino continues the celebration with choral music, stories, and holiday traditions from across Latin America.

Listen tonight from 10 to midnight on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.

We still have a lot more holiday specials ahead. You can see what’s coming up here.



