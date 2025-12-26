© 2025 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Music that reflects and uplifts

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published December 26, 2025 at 12:31 PM EST
Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Myers (above), 66th Air Base Wing noncommissioned officer in charge of the Military Equal Opportunity office, demonstrates a Kwanzaa ritual where she lights a candle in the Kinara.
Christopher Myers
/
WikiCommons
Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Myers (above), 66th Air Base Wing noncommissioned officer in charge of the Military Equal Opportunity office, demonstrates a Kwanzaa ritual where she lights a candle in the Kinara.

Tonight on WSHU-FM, celebrate the season with music that reflects and uplifts. At 8, The Sounds of Kwanzaa explores the history and guiding principles of Kwanzaa through music by Florence Price, Duke Ellington and more. Then at 9, Holiday Jazz with Dee Alexander brings the evening to a smooth close, with jazz standards and spirituals performed by Dee Alexander and her trio.

Join us tonight from 8 to 10 on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

See what other holiday specials are still to come on WSHU here.
Classical Music Highlights WSHU holiday programs
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino