Tonight on WSHU-FM, celebrate the season with music that reflects and uplifts. At 8, The Sounds of Kwanzaa explores the history and guiding principles of Kwanzaa through music by Florence Price, Duke Ellington and more. Then at 9, Holiday Jazz with Dee Alexander brings the evening to a smooth close, with jazz standards and spirituals performed by Dee Alexander and her trio.

Join us tonight from 8 to 10 on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

