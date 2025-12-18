© 2025 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

From Solstice to Twelfth Night: a global celebration of the season

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published December 18, 2025 at 11:56 AM EST
Boynton Boys
/
Unsplash

The Christmas Revels: In Celebration of the Winter Solstice is a program that brings together traditional carols, wassails, pub songs, spirituals, hymns, and folk dances from cultures around the world. It traces the season from Advent and the Solstice through Christmas, New Year’s, and Twelfth Night. That’s coming up tonight, 8-10pm on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream...and see the complete holiday schedule here.
Classical Music Highlights WSHU holiday programs
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
