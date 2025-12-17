© 2025 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

The simple, powerful sound of voices singing together

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published December 17, 2025 at 12:30 PM EST
APM

Tonight on WSHU-FM, we have choral music to celebrate the season.
At 8, hear Chicago a cappella in A Chanukah Celebration, with music drawn from Chanukah texts.
Then at 9, stay with us for A Chanticleer Christmas, as the Grammy-winning ensemble shares its annual holiday program.
Two holidays, two traditions - connected through the simple, powerful sound of voices singing together. Tonight from 8 to 10 on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream and you can see the complete holiday schedule here.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
