Tonight on WSHU, wrap up your day with music for the season.

At 8, join Itzhak Perlman for his Chanukah Radio Party, with stories from the Festival of Lights and music full of warmth and joy.

Then at 9, stay with us for The Film Score: Music for Winter Holidays, as film critic Michael Phillips shares wintry movie music.

Join us tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream… and you can see the complete holiday schedule here.