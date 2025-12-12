© 2025 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

The holidays sound a little jazzier

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published December 12, 2025 at 3:26 PM EST
A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)
A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

Tonight on WSHU, the holidays sound a little jazzier. At 8, Vince Guaraldi’s music from A Charlie Brown Christmas—and the artists it inspired—sets the mood. At 9, Jazz Piano Christmas brings you beloved seasonal tunes, all through the voice of the piano. That's tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

See the complete holiday schedule here.
Classical Music Highlights WSHU holiday programs
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
