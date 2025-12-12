© 2025 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Enjoy Christmas at the movies

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published December 12, 2025 at 10:00 PM EST
James Stewart in It's A Wonderful Life.
Allstar Picture Library Limited. / Alamy Stock Photo
James Stewart in It's A Wonderful Life.

From A Christmas Carol to Miracle on 34th Street and It’s a Wonderful Life, the themes from these classic films are as much a part of the holidays as the stories themselves. Pour yourself a mug of egg nog and enjoy Christmas at the movies on the next Reel Music, Saturday at 9 p.m. and Sunday at 6 p.m., on WSHU.

See the complete holiday schedule here.
