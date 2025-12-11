© 2025 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Travel through centuries of winter tradition

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published December 11, 2025 at 12:30 PM EST
Enjoy a pair of holiday programs that travel through centuries of winter tradition. Carols, Customs and Candlelight explores the Celtic roots of the season. And An Appalachian Christmas with Mark O’Connor brings a homespun mix of bluegrass, chamber music, and holiday cheer. Hear them tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

See the complete holiday schedule here.
