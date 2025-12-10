© 2025 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Vibrant Christmas dances and songs of Puebla and Mexico City

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published December 10, 2025 at 12:30 PM EST
Cuetzalan, Puebla, Mexico
Constanza S. Mora
/
Unsplash

Celebrate the season with more than two centuries of vibrant Christmas dances and songs from the great cathedrals of Puebla and Mexico City. Join us tonight for A Mexican Baroque Christmas with The Rose Ensemble on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.

See the complete holiday schedule here.
Classical Music Highlights WSHU holiday programs
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
