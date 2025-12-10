From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Vibrant Christmas dances and songs of Puebla and Mexico City
Celebrate the season with more than two centuries of vibrant Christmas dances and songs from the great cathedrals of Puebla and Mexico City. Join us tonight for A Mexican Baroque Christmas with The Rose Ensemble on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.
See the complete holiday schedule here.