Reel Music: An offer you can't refuse

Mob mythology gave us the image: a quiet man, a sharp suit, and a violin case that doesn’t carry music—it carries muscle.

But sometimes a violin case is just a violin case. This week on Reel Music, we open it up—and what we find are the iconic scores behind The Godfather, Bugsy, and Miller’s Crossing. We’re making you an offer you can’t refuse… Saturday at 9 p.m. on WSHU.