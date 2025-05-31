© 2025 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Reel Music: An offer you can't refuse

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published May 31, 2025 at 7:28 AM EDT
Allstar Picture Library

Mob mythology gave us the image: a quiet man, a sharp suit, and a violin case that doesn’t carry music—it carries muscle.

But sometimes a violin case is just a violin case. This week on Reel Music, we open it up—and what we find are the iconic scores behind The Godfather, Bugsy, and Miller’s Crossing. We’re making you an offer you can’t refuse… Saturday at 9 p.m. on WSHU.
Classical Music Highlights arts & culture
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
