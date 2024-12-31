From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: Christmas and Chanukah
At 8 p.m., it’s A Chanticleer Christmas. The Grammy-winning men’s choir brings cherished holiday classics and fresh new favorites to life with their signature elegance.
Then at 9 p.m., discover A Chanukah Celebration with Chicago A Cappella, a unique journey through choral traditions old and new that illuminate the Festival of Lights.