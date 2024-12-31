© 2025 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: Christmas and Chanukah

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published December 31, 2024 at 1:32 PM EST
At 8 p.m., it’s A Chanticleer Christmas. The Grammy-winning men’s choir brings cherished holiday classics and fresh new favorites to life with their signature elegance.

Then at 9 p.m., discover A Chanukah Celebration with Chicago A Cappella, a unique journey through choral traditions old and new that illuminate the Festival of Lights.

 See the full list of our holiday programs.
