LI Towns Receive Aid For Storm Recovery And Protection

Brookhaven Town could receive more than $1 million in state grants for environmental protection and infrastructure projects.

The town will receive funding from the Regional Economic Development Council and the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

The grants will be used to install a nitrogen removal system, plant a forest, and rebuild the wetlands.

Town officials say they need to develop systems to absorb the impact of future storms.

The town also plans to raze abandoned homes in Mastic Beach, many of which were badly damaged by Superstorm Sandy.

Meanwhile, an aid program for homeowners displaced by Sandy and other more recent storms was supposed to end January 1, but will instead be extended for another six months.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the program, called Interim Mortgage Assistance, would continue through the first half of 2019.

Homeowners can receive up to $3,000 a month and up to $108,000 in total assistance.

The program seeks to help those homeowners who are especially vulnerable like seniors, people with disabilities, those with low-to-moderate incomes who are required to raise their homes, and victims of contractor fraud.

Cuomo says the program has disbursed more than $50 million to support more than 1,000 storm-impacted New Yorkers.