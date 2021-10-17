-
Suffolk County lawmakers want the federal government to extend the deadline for ongoing sewer infrastructure projects halted by the pandemic.Suffolk had…
Patchogue has added a new 22-foot solar-powered lighthouse to its jetty.The lighthouse is part of a $1 million project to reconstruct the Patchogue Bay…
A Suffolk County task force has released 125 recommendations to improve disaster response and preparedness as part of a two-year study of Superstorm…
The head of the MTA, Patrick Foye, says the agency is still years away from completing its Superstorm Sandy-related repairs of the Long Island Rail…
Last week’s high winds and heavy surf brought some of the worst flooding Long Island has seen since Superstorm Sandy.A weekend nor'easter sparked a state…
Brookhaven Town could receive more than $1 million in state grants for environmental protection and infrastructure projects.The town will receive funding…
The Forge River peninsula in Mastic Beach on Long Island suffered extensive damage during Superstorm Sandy six years ago. The Peconic Land Trust has now…
The village of Lindenhurst has stopped its purchase of 39 properties that they planned to “return to nature,” as part of the New York State Superstorm…
It’s been five years since Hurricane Sandy, and there are still people who have not recovered.On Long Island, a task force that formed late last year to…
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has called on FEMA to cut the bureaucracy, and let PSEG Long Island install permanent power to a rebuilt sewage…