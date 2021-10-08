© 2021 WSHU
The Full Story: Heading For Higher Ground - The Impact Of Climate Change On Our Coastline

WSHU | By Editor
Published October 8, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT
Connecticut and Long Island are on the front lines of climate change. 

Our region has already endured significant weather events like Tropical Storm Isaias and the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The impact has been brutal. So what’s the plan to deal with the effects of climate change? And how do we preserve the health of our coastline?

This week on The Full Story, we’ll explore these issues through WSHU’s new podcast, Higher Ground.

A conversation with guests:

  • JD Allen, Higher Ground reporter, WSHU’s assistant news director
  • Sabrina Garone, Higher Ground producer
  • Jamie Vaudrey, Ph.D., assistant research professor at the Department of Marine Sciences, UConn
  • Bill Lucey, Long Island Soundkeeper 

The Full Story airs Friday at 7 p.m. on all WSHU frequencies.
Missed an episode? Subscribe to The Full Story podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcher or Google Play.

The Full Story Hurricane Ida
