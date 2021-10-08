The Full Story: Heading For Higher Ground - The Impact Of Climate Change On Our Coastline

Connecticut and Long Island are on the front lines of climate change.

Our region has already endured significant weather events like Tropical Storm Isaias and the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The impact has been brutal. So what’s the plan to deal with the effects of climate change? And how do we preserve the health of our coastline?

This week on The Full Story, we’ll explore these issues through WSHU’s new podcast, Higher Ground.

A conversation with guests:

JD Allen, Higher Ground reporter, WSHU’s assistant news director

Sabrina Garone, Higher Ground producer

Jamie Vaudrey, Ph.D., assistant research professor at the Department of Marine Sciences, UConn

Bill Lucey, Long Island Soundkeeper

