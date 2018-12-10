© 2021 WSHU
The Full Story

Does All That Recycling Really Get Recycled?

WSHU | By Editor
Published December 10, 2018 at 1:20 PM EST
Have you ever thought about what happens to all the materials you throw into the recycling bin? How much of it actually gets recycled. A series published by a Long Island newspaper says the majority of it ends up in landfills. Ron talks with the reporters on that series to find out how recycling really works. Today’s guests:

