Taking on breast cancer

October has been Breast Cancer Awareness Month since 1985. The goal is to spread the latest information about the illness, share the medical and non-medical help available to patients and survivors, and encourage mammograms as a tool for early detection.
This week Morning Edition Host Tom Kuser will feature three interviews that raise awareness of breast cancer and their families’ lives. Tom will explore the disease and treatments, the financial impact of managing the disease and efforts to fund research to find a cure.
-
The Connecticut Breast Health Initiative raises money to find a cure for breast cancer. It's a state-wide nonprofit organization that provides grants to support education and research in the state.
-
People managing breast cancer are also managing medical bills, and the cost of treatment can be overwhelming. An organization called Pink Aid in Westport, Connecticut helps to ease the financial burden breast cancer patients carry.
-
WSHU’s Morning Edition host Tom Kuser spoke with Dr. Valerie Brutus, a breast surgeon with Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport.