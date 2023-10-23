Taking on breast cancer

October has been Breast Cancer Awareness Month since 1985. The goal is to spread the latest information about the illness, share the medical and non-medical help available to patients and survivors, and encourage mammograms as a tool for early detection.

This week Morning Edition Host Tom Kuser will feature three interviews that raise awareness of breast cancer and their families’ lives. Tom will explore the disease and treatments, the financial impact of managing the disease and efforts to fund research to find a cure.