Funding a cure for breast cancer

WSHU | By Sophie Camizzi,
Tom KuserAnn Lopez
Published October 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Connecticut Breast Health Initiative

Connecticut has the second-highest average rate of breast cancer for women in the country after Washington D.C. About 3,490 new cases are diagnosed each year. Despite this high number, the death rate is comparatively low — lower than in 21 other states. The five-year survival rate for all women diagnosed with breast cancer in Connecticut, depending on the stage of the disease is 89%.

The goal of Connecticut Breast Health Initiative is to turn all those numbers to 0. The initiative is a state-wide nonprofit organization that raises money to find a cure for breast cancer.

Morning Edition host Tom Kuser spoke with Joyce Bray, the president of Connecticut Breast Health Initiative about their efforts to fund a cure.

