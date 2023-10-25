Pink Aid: Compassion until there's a cure

People managing breast cancer are also managing medical bills, and the cost of treatment can be overwhelming. According to the CDC, in 2020, the total annual medical cost of breast cancer care was $29.8 billion, the highest treatment cost of any cancer.

Some patients redirect money that usually pays for groceries, gas, and other household bills to cover their medical bills.

The goal of an organization in Westport, Connecticut is to ease the financial burden breast cancer patients carry. It’s called Pink Aid. Morning Edition hostTom Kuser spoke with Courtney Prussin andNicole Bonn, the co-presidents of Pink Aid.