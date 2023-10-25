© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pink Aid: Compassion until there's a cure

WSHU | By Sophie Camizzi,
Tom KuserAnn Lopez
Published October 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Nicole Bonn and Courtney Prussin, Co-Presidents of Pink Aid
TFS
Nicole Bonn and Courtney Prussin, Co-Presidents of Pink Aid

People managing breast cancer are also managing medical bills, and the cost of treatment can be overwhelming.  According to the CDC, in 2020, the total annual medical cost of breast cancer care was $29.8 billion, the highest treatment cost of any cancer. 

Some patients redirect money that usually pays for groceries, gas, and other household bills to cover their medical bills.

The goal of an organization in Westport, Connecticut is to ease the financial burden breast cancer patients carry.  It’s called Pink Aid. Morning Edition hostTom Kuser spoke with Courtney Prussin andNicole Bonn, the co-presidents of Pink Aid.

Tags
The Full Story TFS breast cancer awarenessBreast CancerPink AidThe Full Story
Sophie Camizzi
Sophie Camizzi is a current news fellow at WSHU, studying at Sacred Heart University. She is a native of Ansonia, Connecticut.
See stories by Sophie Camizzi
Tom Kuser
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987, after spending 15 years at college and commercial radio and television stations. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR’s Morning Edition since 2000.
See stories by Tom Kuser
Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including the founding producer of the weekly talk show, The Full Story.
See stories by Ann Lopez