-
On Long Island, the Town of Brookhaven will require owners of abandoned or foreclosed homes to register with the town starting next year.The so-called…
-
New York State grants are enabling public safety officials in Smithtown, Long Island, to monitor the town for properties on the verge of foreclosure. They…
-
In New York $9 million in grant funding has been set aside to help local governments deal with vacant and abandoned properties stuck in foreclosure, known…
-
On Long Island, the Town of Oyster Bay has banned the use of plywood to cover windows and doors on foreclosed “zombie homes,” in an attempt to eliminate…
-
New York has purchased an additional 92 mortgages on Long Island in danger of going into foreclosure in order to keep properties from becoming “zombie…
-
New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says there is $21 million in new funds to help land banks purchase vacant and abandoned properties,…
-
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is making $13 million available to deal with “zombie homes” in New York State. Zombie homes are houses that have been…
-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill into law today that requires banks to care for "zombie" properties--homes that are in foreclosure and have…
-
Long Island is experiencing a spike in "zombie" homes—properties that are often abandoned after their owners receive a notice of foreclosure. They can…