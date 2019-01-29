NY Gets More Funding To Address 'Zombie Homes'

In New York $9 million in grant funding has been set aside to help local governments deal with vacant and abandoned properties stuck in foreclosure, known as “zombie homes.”

Local governments have used a previous version of this funding to gather data, hire more staff to enforce property codes and educate residents about foreclosure prevention.

The blighted homes became a problem after the 2008 housing market crash.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement that the zombie homes decrease property value and can be a safety hazard.

Long Island has the highest number of vacant pre-foreclosure homes in the country.

The grants are expected to be awarded in April.