Long Island News

NY Gets More Funding To Address 'Zombie Homes'

WSHU | By Jay Shah
Published January 29, 2019 at 11:09 AM EST
zombiehome_apdonryan_161011.jpg
Don Ryan
/
AP

In New York $9 million in grant funding has been set aside to help local governments deal with vacant and abandoned properties stuck in foreclosure, known as “zombie homes.”

Local governments have used a previous version of this funding to gather data, hire more staff to enforce property codes and educate residents about foreclosure prevention.

The blighted homes became a problem after the 2008 housing market crash.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement that the zombie homes decrease property value and can be a safety hazard.

Long Island has the highest number of vacant pre-foreclosure homes in the country.

The grants are expected to be awarded in April.

Jay Shah
Jay Shah is a former Long Island bureau chief at WSHU.
