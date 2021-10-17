-
The town of East Hampton is close to reaching an agreement with developers to bring an offshore wind farm cable to shore in eastern Long Island. The deal…
Governor Ned Lamont has reaffirmed his goal for a carbon-free electric grid in Connecticut by 2040.He says last week’s award of a contract to build an…
One of three offshore wind farm companies seeking contracts with Connecticut says it’ll partner with a manufacturer in the state to build parts for a…
David Kooris, deputy commissioner for the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, says the state is now using digital technology to…
New York inches closer to its first offshore wind farm as developers reached a lease option agreement with a Montauk fishing cooperative. Orsted, the…
New York regulators say they will spend more than $2 million to find ways to reduce the impact of the construction and operation of offshore wind projects…
The long-term impact of the construction and operation of offshore wind projects on wildlife in the Atlantic Ocean needs to be studied and minimized.…
Governor Ned Lamont says Connecticut has reached an agreement on the plan for the State Pier in New London.The private-public partnership will invest $93…
The Village of Greenport will consider a plan to lease space off its docks for future wind farms off the coast of eastern Long Island.Jimmy Miller is with…
The nation’s first offshore wind farm on Block Island celebrated its one-year anniversary this week. And tourism on the Island is up…because of the wind…