Long Island News

Greenport Is Latest LI Town To Consider Offshore Wind Business

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published April 30, 2019 at 12:53 PM EDT
windmill_flickrnantaskart__160809.jpg
Nantaskart
/
Flickr

The Village of Greenport will consider a plan to lease space off its docks for future wind farms off the coast of eastern Long Island.

Jimmy Miller is with subcontractor Miller Marine Services, one of the companies working on the proposal.

“We have a great, great resource here on Long Island. We have a lot of wind. More than a lot of places. Makes it conducive for building these farms, and it happens to be a place where energy is needed.”

Several wind farms are planned or proposed in waters near Long Island. Commercial wind farm operator Orsted is contracted to build a 15-turbine farm 35 miles off the coast of Montauk.

Governor Andrew Cuomo wants New York to produce 9,000 megawatts of offshore wind energy a year by 2035.

Long Island NewsEnergyLong IslandWind FarmGreenport
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
