-
Why does Suffolk County want to upgrade its wastewater systems? In an extended interview, WSHU’s J.D. Allen speaks to Suffolk County Water Czar Peter Scully.
-
The Coalition for Fire Island Wastewater Solutions wants $500,000 in state funding to figure out the best way to update the island’s sewage…
-
Suffolk County has submitted a $50 million funding request to New York State to help homeowners replace aging wastewater treatment systems.A coalition of…
-
In order to cut nitrogen levels in the Western Bays, Nassau County will divert wastewater from the Bay Park Treatment Plant in East Rockaway to one in…
-
The Suffolk County Legislature has approved a $10 million grant program to help homeowners pay for new septic systems as part of an effort to combat…
-
In Suffolk County high levels of nitrogen can be found in household wastewater, and officials call it the greatest source of water pollution on Long…
-
During the hot summer months, Suffolk County closes beaches and ponds that are infected with algal blooms that stain the water.“You know you see more of…